Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, And More Stand Against The Infected In New Film “Colony” Posters

“Colony” has unveiled new character posters ahead of its release!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors. The film has been officially invited to the Midnight Screenings section of the 79th Cannes International Film Festival, earning critical acclaim prior to its premiere.

The newly released posters highlight each character’s unique personality against a towering wall of infected people twisted together. The infected reach out as if they could attack at any moment, while the six distinct characters stand at the center.

First, Kwon Se Jung (Jun Ji Hyun) stands confidently before the infected, showing her strength and determination as a leader guiding survivors to safety.

In contrast, Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan), seen in handcuffs with a suggestive facial expression, teases his identity as the person who triggered the outbreak based on his own beliefs.

Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook), covered in blood and gripping a pole, shows his determination to fight the infected to the very end.

Meanwhile, Gong Seol Hee (Shin Hyun Been), wearing a protective suit, hints at her efforts to resolve the crisis from the outside.

Choi Hyun Hee (Kim Shin Rok), with eyes full of shock as if witnessing something unbelievable, and Han Kyu Seong (Go Soo), with a steady gaze, hint at the different choices faced in a life-or-death situation.

Together, the survivors’ varied responses to the threat of the infected tease the story they will tell.

“Colony” is set to hit theaters on May 21.

While waiting, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

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Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

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