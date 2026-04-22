'My Royal Nemesis' Director Shares Thoughts On Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, And Jang Seung Jo's Casting And Chemistry

Director Han Tae Seop of the upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has shared behind-the-scenes stories about the casting of Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Seung Jo!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Director Han Tae Seop expressed strong confidence in Lim Ji Yeon, saying, “Lim Ji Yeon was the top choice for both me and the writer. Her unique appeal, proven through many roles, closely matches the spirit shown by Shin Seo Ri, who steadfastly believes in herself and forges her own path.”

He went on, “In particular, Lim Ji Yeon naturally has Shin Seo Ri’s cute, refreshing, and lovable qualities. That’s why we saw her as our one-and-only casting choice.”

The director continued, “In the middle of the cold winter, we filmed a scene where Dan Shim [also played by Lim Ji Yeon] drinks poison and dies. I became so focused on Lim Ji Yeon’s acting that I forgot the cold. Watching her through the monitor, I felt as if my bones were aching. She is an actress who creates a very realistic sense of immersion and builds characters that only she can portray.”

Han Tae Seop added, “Please pay attention to the small and large moments and expressions through which Shin Seo Ri, an 18th-century Confucian-minded woman, delivers sharp remarks to modern-day people. These moments will deliver both catharsis and emotional impact to those of us who live while forgetting the values of ethics, morality, loyalty, and human decency.”

Meanwhile, director Han Tae Seop said of Heo Nam Jun, “I cast him for his ‘homme fatale’ charm, but I discovered he also has comedic talent. Cha Se Gye, created through the blend of Heo Nam Jun’s comedic timing and masculine appeal, will create tense and entertaining chemistry when he clashes with the strong-willed Shin Seo Ri without being overpowered.”

He continued, “I had faith that Heo Nam Jun’s flexible and delicate acting style would create strong chemistry with his co-stars. Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun connected with their fellow actors with open hearts, resulting in both lighthearted fun and deep emotion. Even when they joked around on set, once the cameras started rolling, they focused on each other’s performances and supported one another. As a director, I felt grateful seeing that.”

Director Han Tae Seop also praised the performance of Jang Seung Jo, who plays Cha Se Gye’s distant cousin Choi Moon Do, saying, “Jang Seung Jo skillfully brought to life the multifaceted character of Choi Moon Do, who anchors the story with a strong presence amidst the light and cheerful narrative.”

He added, “I spent a long time speaking with Jang Seung Jo and focused on how a ‘villain’ is both similar to and different from us. The character of Choi Moon Do, shaped by Jang Seung Jo’s passion and dedication, will feel compelling, chilling, and at times even pitiful.”

Finally, the director highlighted key points that viewers can look forward to in the drama, saying, “The clash of vivid characters and the performances of talented actors will make the drama extremely immersive. In addition, the lighthearted comedy will give viewers energy at the end of a tiring day, and the unique comfort that only romance can provide will touch viewers’ hearts.”

“My Royal Nemesis” is set to premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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