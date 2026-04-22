Watch: Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, And Choi Woo Shik Find Joy In Their Rule-Bound Trip In “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming variety show “Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” has released a new teaser!

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” follows Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik as they travel across South Korea without knowing where they will go, where they will sleep, or how they will get there. It is a new version of the long-running “Youth Over Flowers” travel series. The show keeps the original “trip without advance notice” travel concept from “Youth Over Flowers” but adds new rules to make the journey more entertaining.

The newly released teaser leans into a nostalgic opening with camcorder-style footage filmed by the three cast members themselves. It captures a series of candid moments from their journey, including playful reaction contests in front of food, an improvised play on a train that recreates a zombie outbreak scenario inspired by “Train to Busan,” mock directing sessions in scenic locations, and moments where they smile at the camera to pass the time when boredom sets in.

But beneath the humor is constant constraint. With tight budgets, the cast is often forced to make cost-conscious choices at every turn. In addition, they are required to move to a different city or county each day, turning travel itself into a continuous challenge. Additional rules hinted in the teaser remain undisclosed, adding to anticipation.

Toward the end of the teaser, the phrase, “A trip where nostalgia is limitless amidst limitation,” appears as the cast is shown enjoying the journey despite its constraints.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition” is set to premiere on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Seo Joon and Jung Yu Mi in “Youn’s Kitchen 2” below:

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