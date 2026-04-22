“Filing For Love” Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, And More On Set

tvN’s “Filing for Love” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming ahead of its premiere!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric chief of the audit office who is hiding a secret.

The newly released stills show Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, Kim Jae Wook, and Hong Hwa Yeon on set. The actors’ range and presence build anticipation for the premiere.

Shin Hae Sun, who plays Joo In Ah, appears fully immersed in the role. Her intense focus on set, with no signs of distraction, increases interest in her transformation into the audit chief Joo In Ah.

Gong Myoung is also seen fully in character as Noh Ki Joon, the confident ace of the audit office. The still raises curiosity about how his energy, ranging from seriousness to comedy, will shape the character.

The chemistry between Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung, which hints at a unique dynamic between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon, also builds anticipation.

In another still, Kim Jae Wook appears on set with a bright smile, exuding the dignified charisma of executive vice chairman Jeon Jae Yeol.

Meanwhile, Hong Hwa Yeon, who plays Jeon Jae Yeol’s secretary and the official “goddess” of Haemu Group, Park Ah Jeong, appears with an elegant look. Their energy on set hints at the chemistry they will show in the drama.

Director Lee Soo Hyun described the atmosphere on set, “The actors fully understood their characters in preparation, and no one tried to stand out alone.”

Shin Hae Sun also said, “The atmosphere on set was so bright and comfortable that I remember filming while smiling often.”

Gong Myoung added, “There are many episodes with a variety of incidents and characters. In particular, I remembered when filming with the actors in Audit Team 3 inside the audit office, we often had bloopers because we kept laughing. I hope viewers look forward to the chemistry among the members of Team 3.”

Kim Jae Wook and Hong Hwa Yeon also praised each other. Kim Jae Wook said, “Hong Hwa Yeon’s interpretation of Park Ah Jeong was much fresher than I imagined. We had many scenes together, and I remember how hard she worked and how well she picked up on the director’s feedback and expressed it. I think this could be an opportunity for her to leave a strong impression on many viewers.”

Hong Hwa Yeon said, “Senior Kim Jae Wook is truly a sweet and warm person. He was always cool and kind to me, and he helped me understand Ah Jeong’s emotions so well that it felt like I was actually meeting Vice Chairman Jeon Jae Yeol.”

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love” below:

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And check out Shin Hae Sun in “Mr. Queen” on Viki:

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