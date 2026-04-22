Cha Hak Yeon And Kim Hyang Gi Talk About Their Drama “Absolute Value Of Romance,” Similarities To Their Characters, And More

The two leads of “Absolute Value of Romance” recently participated in a photo shoot with the fashion magazine Cosmopolitan Korea!

“Absolute Value of Romance” is a drama about high school student Yeo Ui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who writes romance novels featuring handsome teachers as the main characters. She encounters the teachers—Ga Woo Su (Cha Hak Yeon), Noh Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun), Jung Gi Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck), Yoon Dong Ju (Kim Dong Gyu)—in real life in unexpected moments and becomes the central figure in a turbulent school life.

Talking about the drama, Cha Hak Yeon said, “It’s a series where the characters’ youth and growth are clearly portrayed. Watching Woo Su grow because of Eui Ju was something I could genuinely relate to, and when filming the final class scene, I actually felt very emotional.”

Kim Hyang Gi shared, “It’s a project that delivers its message in a simple and natural way. So when you watch it, you’ll be able to relate to it and find it funny.”

On how similar they are to their characters, Cha Hak Yeon said, “When I first met Woo Su, I thought we had nothing in common. His personality and way of speaking are very cold. But if there is one similarity, it’s that we both have strong ‘T’ (“Thinking” personality in MBTI) tendencies. Other than that, we’re quite different, so getting to know Woo Su was actually interesting.”

Kim Hyang Gi added, “Our similarity is having a passionate love for something and the desire to achieve a dream. Just like Eui Ju works toward her dream of becoming a writer, I was deeply immersed in acting during my school years, and that period lasted quite a long time. I tried to draw from that experience.”

They also talked about their most memorable scenes. Kim Hyang Gi said, “There’s a scene early on where the teachers are introduced for the first time. When news spreads that young, handsome male teachers have been assigned to the school, the students all rush into the staff room—that scene really captures the overall atmosphere of our series, so it left a strong impression on me.”

Cha Hak Yeon shared, “In the drama, Woo Su is a completely guarded and perfectionist teacher. He builds his own walls and doesn’t let anyone inside. But there’s a scene where this almost perfect character completely breaks down. He faints over something as trivial as pigeon droppings. At the time, I was lying there with my eyes closed, and Hyang Gi’s acting was so lively and expressive. Eventually, I reached the point where just hearing her breathing would make me burst out laughing. I think we had to reshoot that scene more than 10 times.”

“Absolute Value of Romance” airs every Friday at 8 p.m. KST on Coupang Play. Cha Hak Yeon and Kim Hyang Gi’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the May issue of Cosmopolitan Korea.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of Eighteen” on Viki:

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And watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Familiar Wife” below!

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