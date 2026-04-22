Lee Chae Min Dishes On Challenging Himself With 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,' His Preferred Types Of Roles, And More

Lee Chae Min recently joined Harper’s BAZAAR Korea for a pictorial and interview!

In the interview following his photo shoot, the rising actor shared candid thoughts about his career and acting roles. When asked what kinds of roles he is drawn to, he said, “They fall into two categories. There are projects I want to do because I can deeply relate to them or think they’d be fun, and there are projects I’m not entirely sure about but want to challenge myself with in order to discover a new side of me. In between taking on roles I can relate to, I also occasionally challenge myself with historical dramas or villain roles, which I think has made my filmography a bit diverse.”

When asked if there was a project that had made him nervous, he replied, “’Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ was one where I clenched my teeth and told myself to just go for it. I was very happy and grateful, but honestly, the thought at the forefront of my mind was ‘Will I really be able to pull this off?’ The keyword ‘tyrant’ worried me. I’m not someone who usually expresses anger openly or raises my voice, so I wasn’t sure if I could handle the role of a high-intensity tyrant. In the beginning, I approached the acting almost like a task I had to carry out, but with the help of those around me and the director, I was able to see it through to the end.”

On how his strong competitive spirit has influenced him, Lee Chae Min remarked, “It has never allowed me to become complacent. There are so many people around me who can influence me. Rather than trying to follow their lives, I think part of my competitiveness comes from drawing motivation from them. Thanks to that, I’ve been able to keep working hard up until now.”

Lee Chae Min’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the May issue of Harper’s BAZAAR Korea.

In the meantime, watch Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101” on Viki below:

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