Watch: Wanna One Is Still As Chaotic As Ever In Hilarious And Emotional Teaser For 'WANNA ONE GO : Back To Base'

Get ready to experience all the fun and chaos again with Wanna One!

On April 22, Mnet Plus unveiled a new teaser for “WANNA ONE GO : Back to Base.” The teaser begins with a clip from Wanna One’s live fan meeting where the members are met with a familiar van from when they promoted as a group nine years prior.

The members travel straight to their upgraded base camp, featuring fun and modern interior with personalized rooms.

Despite initial hesitation such as Hwang Minhyun saying, “What I was a bit concerned about is….” and Park Woo Jin commenting, “I thought we were a bit past the age to play with toys,” the members have a blast playing with the toys and letting loose their chaotic energy, proving that nothing has changed since they were together as a group.

The teaser ends with the members receiving a great surprise, suddenly becoming emotional with unexpected tears. Furthermore, in addition to “The King’s Warden” director Jang Hang Jun making a surprise appearance, the members start acting unlike their usual selves, drawing attention and making viewers curious about what surprise situations will unfold on “WANNA ONE GO : Back to Base.”

Check out the teaser below!

Also watch a longer teaser of Wanna One’s reunion below!

“WANNA ONE GO : Back to Base” premieres on April 28 at 6 p.m. KST via Mnet Plus and will also air on Mnet at 8 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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Also watch Hwang Minhyun in “Study Group“:

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