Park Ji Hwan Wreaks Havoc As Celebrity Guest On Live Home Shopping In “Sold Out On You”

“Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills teasing the special appearance of Park Ji Hwan ahead of the drama’s premiere tonight!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Park Ji Hwan will make a surprise appearance as a celebrity guest on one of Dam Ye Jin’s live home shopping broadcasts. In the released stills, he catches the eye with a stylish outfit and perfectly styled hair, holding brightly colored cleaning products.

Known for his playful expressions, Park Ji Hwan is expected to leave a strong impression with his unconventional sales approach—one that leads not to “sold out” moments, but to canceled orders—leaving everyone on set flustered. More stills capture him having a serious conversation in the hallway outside the studio with PD Um Sung Mi (Park Ye Young) and MD Hwang Ki Hong (Yoon Jae Chan), further heightening curiosity about what kind of situation will unfold.

Catch the premiere of “Sold Out on You” on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hwan in “Handsome Guys” on Viki below!

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