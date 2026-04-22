Watch: Jang Yoon Joo, Yeonjun, Lee Jong Won, And More Search For Next K-Fashion Icons In New Survival Show

“Kill It: Style Creator War” has unveiled a new teaser!

tvN’s new variety show “Kill It: Style Creator War” is a fashion creator survival program aimed at discovering the next generation of figures who will lead K-fashion trends.

The latest teaser highlights the 100 contestants stepping into the spotlight, along with the seven “label leaders” who will cast and select the ultimate style icons.

Beginning with buzzworthy contestant Mina Sue Choi, the teaser introduces a wave of trendsetters who once existed only on social media feeds, now brought to life on a real-world stage. Under a flurry of camera flashes, the 100 participants command attention as they strive to prove their individuality and style—captivating both the label leaders and viewers alike.

The teaser also underscores the commanding presence of the seven label leaders. Representing the luxury-driven “Black Label,” Jang Yoon Joo, Lee Jong Won, and TXT’s Yeonjun exude charisma as they closely observe the contestants. Meanwhile, the trend-focused “White Label” leaders Cha Jung Won and Shin Hyun Ji appear fully immersed in the competition, openly admiring the contestants’ fashion sensibilities. For the “Red Label,” which embraces a unique aesthetic, Ahn Ah Reum and Yanggaeng watch with keen curiosity, carefully assessing each contestant’s styling prowess.

Watch the trailer below!

“Kill It: Style Creator War” premieres on May 12 at 10:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Jang Yoon Joo in “Ms. Incognito” on Viki:

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And Lee Jong Won in “Brewing Love” below:

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