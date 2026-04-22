Venerable Pomnyun Sunim, ALLDAY PROJECT's Woochan, Lee Joo Bin, And More Confirmed For New Road Variety Show

SBS has announced a new road variety show featuring Venerable Pomnyun Sunim, ALLDAY PROJECT’s Woochan, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Ki Taek, and more!

On April 22, SBS confirmed that its new program “Sunim Sonim Soul Trip in India”—“sunim” meaning a Buddhist monk and “sonim” meaning a guest—is set to premiere in May.

The show will spotlight part of Venerable Pomnyun Sunim’s 34-year pilgrimage journey to sacred sites across India. Widely known as “the nation’s mentor” and one of Korea’s most respected Buddhist figures, he steps into his first-ever road variety show, traveling with guests as they ride rickshaws, share street food, and embrace unexpected moments. Through the journey, he reveals a more candid, human side—at one point even remarking, “Variety shows are harder than spiritual practice.”

Joining him on the trip are Noh Hong Chul, Lee Sang Yoon, and Lee Joo Bin—who even canceled a planned trip to New York to join the show—alongside Lee Ki Taek and the youngest member ALLDAY PROJECT’s Woochan.

Together, they venture into parts of India rarely seen on television—from the tributaries of the Ganges River, to bustling market alleys, and even a remote school personally established by Venerable Pomnyun Sunim 34 years ago—capturing the country’s raw, unfiltered energy beyond the scope of typical travel variety shows.

“Sunim Sonim Soul Trip in India” is set to premiere this May on SBS.

While waiting, watch Lee Ki Taek in “The Practical Guide to Love”:

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