Han Sun Hwa Leads Hong Ye Ji, Yeoreum, And More Against Exam Ghost In “Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls And School Ghost 2”

“Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls and School Ghost 2” has unveiled its main poster!

“Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls and School Ghost 2” is a standalone sequel to the 2024 film “Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary.” It is a high school comedy-horror about Eun Gyeong (Han Sun Hwa), a passionate Gen MZ student teacher who ends up taking a deadly mock test against the ghost of the college entrance exam, alongside members of a black magic club. The cast includes Han Sun Hwa, Hong Ye Ji, WJSN’s Yeoreum, Lee Hwa Won, and Yoo Seon Ho.

The newly released main poster features the passionate MZ student teacher Eun Gyeong alongside three members of a black magic club, all draped in red capes and striking distinct poses.

Leader Aoi (Hong Ye Ji) commands attention with a charismatic, enigmatic gaze, while Riko (WJSN’s Yeoreum) puffs her cheeks in a timid, slightly frightened expression. Haruka (Lee Hwa Won), resting her chin on her hand, stares wide-eyed with a bold, intense edge. At the center, Eun Gyeong stands confidently with a determined gaze, anchoring the group with her strong presence.

Heightening the tension is the looming presence of the 400-year-old spirit Idainashi (Yoo Seon Ho), who dominates the top of the poster. Combined with the striking tagline, “A deadly mock exam begins,” the image builds anticipation for a new “girls’ night movie.”

“Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls and School Ghost 2” is set to premiere on May 13.

While waiting, watch Han Sun Hwa in “My Sweet Mobster” below:

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