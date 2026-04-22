MODYSSEY's Hengyu Sits Out Schedule Due To Health

MODYSSEY’s Hengyu was unable to join his bandmates for today’s live broadcast of “Show Champion.”

On April 22, ONECEAD announced that after the pre-recording for “Show Champion” earlier that day, Hengyu had visited the hospital “due to a sudden decline in his condition.” There, he was “advised by medical staff that he requires sufficient rest.”

The agency went on to explain that as a result, Hengyu would be unable to participate in the music show’s live broadcast later that day.

ONECEAD’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is ONECEAD. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to MODU, the official fan club of MODYSSEY, as well as to everyone who continuously supports and shows love for MODYSSEY. MODYSSEY member Hengyu visited the hospital after completing the pre-recording for MBC M’s “Show! Champion” today due to a sudden decline in his condition, and was advised by medical staff that he requires sufficient rest. Accordingly, we regret to inform that Hengyu will be unable to participate in the live broadcast of MBC M’s “Show! Champion” scheduled for today. We kindly ask for your understanding. Future schedule updates will be announced at a later time, with the artist’s recovery being our top priority. ONECEAD will prioritize the artist’s health and do our utmost to support his speedy recovery.

We sincerely ask for your continued support and encouragement for HENGYU. Thank you.

Get well soon, Hengyu!