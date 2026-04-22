LUCY Cancels Official Light Stick Release After Fan Backlash

Mystic Story has canceled the release of LUCY’s official light stick due to backlash from fans.

On April 22, LUCY announced that they would be releasing their first official light stick and unveiled a glimpse of the design.

As the band’s fandom name is “Walwal” (a Korean onomatopoeia for the sound of a dog barking), the light stick was designed to look like a dog bone. Fans also noticed that it featured two small rings at the top, seemingly so that it could be worn around the neck as a necklace.

After many fans responded negatively to the design of the light stick, with some having already been unhappy with the fandom name, Mystic Story announced that same night that they had decided to cancel the release.

The agency’s full statement and apology is as follows: