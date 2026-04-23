Lee Jun Young’s Path To Soccer Stardom Takes A Turn After Unexpected Soul Swap In New Drama “Reborn Rookie”

JTBC’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared the first glimpse of Lee Jun Young in character!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho, the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun, forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Lee Jun Young plays Hwang Jun Hyun, whose life revolves entirely around soccer. However, for unexpected reasons, he is forced to work at the major corporation Choi Sung Group against his will.

From a young age, Hwang Jun Hyun showed strict self-care and steady dedication, earning recognition as a player with strong potential to advance overseas within two years. As a key player, he drew envy and expectations from his teammates. With his grandmother’s passionate support, he held tightly to his dream of joining the Premier League.

However, his goal suddenly loses direction. After an unexpected accident, the soul of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), chairman of Choi Sung Group, takes over Hwang Jun Hyun’s body, disrupting his dream of becoming a global soccer star. It remains to be seen how his life will change as he gains both the physical abilities of an athlete and the mind of a corporate chairman.

The newly released stills offer a look at Hwang Jun Hyun’s dual life as both a soccer player and a rookie employee. In one image, he smiles while holding a jersey with his name on it, showing his joy.

In another still, he is seen standing on the field in uniform, highlighting his ability as a key player.

Another image shows Hwang Jun Hyun sitting in the Choi Sung Group office, scanning his surroundings with clear discomfort.

The unease on his face in this unfamiliar setting teases how Hwang Jun Hyun, now carrying Kang Yong Ho’s soul, will adjust to life in the corporate world.

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love”:

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