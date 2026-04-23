Watch: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, And More Are Impressed By Their Own Superpowers In 'The WONDERfools' Teasers

Gear up to see Team WONDERfools in action!

On April 23, upcoming drama “The WONDERfools” unveiled a new character poster and teaser ahead of its premiere.

“The WONDERfools” is a superpower comic action set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening the peace of Haeseong city.

The newly released character poster highlights each of the different superpowers the members of Team WONDERfools possess. Using afterimages over two overlapped cards, Eun Chae Ni (Park Eun Bin) is shown to have the ability of teleportation. Lee Woon Jung (Cha Eun Woo) highlights his strength with his ability to use telekinesis. Meanwhile, Son Kyung Hoon (Choi Dae Hoon) is like a “useless flypaper” as he sticks comically to the screen, and Kang Robin (Im Seong Jae) looks shocked as he tears through the wall with his fist as a “nuisance maker” with great power, raising anticipation for how the team will utilize their abilities.

The teaser released along with the poster begins with Chae Ni, Kyung Hoon, and Robin peeling onions on the street as Woon Jung keeps his distance. Although Woon Jung pretends to not know the other three, the rest are lost in their own fun conversation filled with laughter.

However, as the four suddenly gain superpowers, chaos ensues from Chae Ni teleporting to random places every other moment to Kyung Hoon being unable to let go of a fridge and Robin making a hole in the wall by simply throwing a canned drink, raising anticipation for how the unlikely crew of “lovable misfits” will adjust to their superpowers.

Additional scenes showing Woon Jung stopping a falling car and speeding bullets with telekinesis further raise questions about the forces opposing Team WONDERfools. The contrast between those screaming, “The apocalypse is nigh!” in the background as Team WONDERfools work together to protect their village raises anticipation for their upcoming journey, especially as Chae Ni comments, “We’re pretty awesome, aren’t we?”

Watch the teaser below!

“The WONDERfools” is set to premeire on May 15.

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

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Also watch Cha Eun Woo in “A Good Day to Be a Dog” below:

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