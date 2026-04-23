Watch: Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Get Back Up To Restore Their Past Glory In New Drama “Fifties Professionals” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The teaser opens by showing the three characters’ past glory. Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) was an elite agent trained by the National Intelligence Service. Bong Je Soon (Oh Jung Se) built a reputation for his quick and agile skills. Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae) once controlled entire criminal groups using only his fists. Their legendary days quickly flash by. In the present, however, all three live very different lives.

Jung Ho Myung now works as a head chef at a Chinese restaurant and has waited 10 years for a return. Moreover, after an unexpected menopause diagnosis, he reacts with anger and a sense of emptiness. “Who do you think wants to live like this?” he says, reflecting years of disappointment.

Meanwhile, Bong Je Soon is shown living without his memories, completely cut off from his past. Kang Beom Ryong runs a convenience store on Yeongseondo Island, far from his former power and status. All three are left as “washed-up professionals,” a situation that brings both humor and sadness.

However, the tone shifts as Jung Ho Myung says, “Let’s try something before more time passes,” and the three begin to move again. Kang Beom Ryong tightens his fists, Bong Je Soon regains his sharp focus, and Jung Ho Myung picks up a gun once more, signaling a comeback. The line, “I still have 50 percent of my life left,” builds anticipation for their second act.

Watch the teaser below!

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Shin Ha Kyun in “The Auditors” below:

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Also watch Heo Sung Tae’s special appearance in “Phantom Lawyer”:

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