'Sold Out On You' Premieres To Solid Ratings

Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin’s new drama “Sold Out on You” has premiered!

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of SBS’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Sold Out on You” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.3 percent.

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The drama airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Watch Ahn Hyo Seop in his film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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