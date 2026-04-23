Lee Jae In, Kim Mu Jun, Jang Da A, And More Confirmed For New Film

Lee Jae In, Kim Mu Jun, and Jang Da A will be starring in the new film “Cherry Boy” (literal title)!

On April 23, the film’s investment company said “Cherry Boy” has finalized its casting of Lee Jae In, Kim Mu Jun, and Jang Da A and will begin filming on April 24.

“Cherry Boy” tells the story of a high school girl in rural Gangwon Province who has never been in a relationship and secretly writes mature fiction to save money for college in Seoul. She meets a prim, fair-skinned male transfer student from Seoul and draws inspiration from him.

Lee Jae In plays Ok Hee, a high school student who writes mature fiction with the goal of entering a creative writing program, portraying a youthful character who is both fresh and distinctive.

Kim Mu Jun plays Ri Hwan, a male student who transfers from Seoul in the aftermath of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) crisis and inspires Ok Hee. Through this film, he makes his official big-screen debut.

Jang Da A plays Jung Sook, Ok Hee’s best friend who dreams of becoming a celebrity because of her striking looks. She brings lively charm to the story and adds energy to the film.

In addition, Park Myung Hoon, Kang Mal Geum, Jeon Seok Ho, and Yura also appear, completing the ensemble cast.

Ahead of the first day of filming, Lee Jae In, who completed the script reading, said, “From the beginning, the session was cheerful and enjoyable, so I’m excited that this will become a fun project. I will greet audiences with a good production.”

Kim Mu Jun said, “I am nervous as this is my first time taking on a film, but I will do my best to create a good project with the other great actors and the director.”

Jang Da A said, “I’m looking forward to seeing how the fresh and lovely story in the script will come to life as a film.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae In in her recent film “Hi-Five” below:

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And watch Kim Mu Jun in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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