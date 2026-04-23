Watch: TXT Brings Different Ways Of Caring For Baby In New Babysitting Reality Show Teaser

Wavve’s upcoming variety show “TXT’s Parenting Diary” has unveiled a new teaser!

“TXT’s Parenting Diary” is an observational reality program that follows TXT as they take on the challenge of caring for a baby.

The teaser highlights the distinct personalities of TXT as they experience childcare for the first time while meeting 14-month-old baby Yujun.

Soobin shows gentle and caring parenting skills, earning the nickname of “Yujun devotee.” Yeonjun keeps asking Yujun for affection, but it ultimately becomes one-sided love, adding a mix of humor and bittersweet feelings.

Beomgyu engages Yujun using his energy and strength. However, his stamina fades over time, adding a comedic edge to their interactions as he struggles to keep up.

Taehyun takes a more methodical route, turning to handwritten notes and online searches whenever uncertainty arises. Hueningkai stays close to Yujun throughout, offering steady attention and companionship.

The members also reflected on their first impressions of spending the day with Yujun. Beomgyu and Yeonjun shared, “It was hard because it was our first time spending the whole day with a baby, but when the baby clapped and laughed, it felt like a miracle where all our tiredness just disappeared in a moment.”

Soobin commented, “I was worried at first, but the baby was so cute and beautiful. I didn’t know this before, but I think I must have liked babies.”

Taehyun said, “The clear division of roles among the members stood out,” while Hueningkai said, “I heard my childcare difficulty level as a child was high, but after trying childcare myself, I can’t even imagine how my parents raised me.”

Watch the teaser below!

“TXT’s Parenting Diary” premieres on May 1. Stay tuned!

Also watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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