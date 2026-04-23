Kim Rae Won And Park Hoon Confirmed For New Sports Drama

SBS has unveiled the main cast for their upcoming sports drama “Full Count” (literal title)!

On April 23, SBS announced that Kim Rae Won and Park Hoon have been confirmed to star in the new drama “Full Count.”

“Full Count” depicts a struggle for survival among those who risk everything on a sports battlefield rampant with schemes and tactics to seize the throne of “Professional Baseball Manager.” The drama marks SBS’s return to the sports genre for the first time in eight years since the 2019 major hit “Stove League.”

Kim Rae Won plays the role of Hwang Jin Ho, the acting manager of the popular baseball team “Stars,” which is on the verge of being eliminated from postseason contention. A former catcher turned battery coach, Hwang Jin Ho is an ill-fated baseball figure who spent most of his playing days as a backup. While he is better regarded as a coach, he has lived as an outsider within the exclusionary atmosphere of the Stars, which prioritizes “pure-blooded” insiders. He jumps into a once-in-a-lifetime whirlwind by accepting the position of acting manager, which is akin to a “poisoned chalice.”

Park Hoon transforms into Jo Dong Hee, a legendary pitcher for the Stars and a pitching coach who is considered the top candidate for the next manager position. Despite his illustrious career, he carries the deficiency of never having experienced a championship during his playing days, and he aims to lift the championship trophy as a leader. He considers the very situation of competing for the manager position against Hwang Jin Ho—who was a “second-tier” player—a disgrace, and he reveals his ambition to use Hwang Jin Ho as a scapegoat to ascend to the throne.

The fated rivalry that Kim Rae Won and Park Hoon will portray heightens viewers’ anticipation.

“Full Count” is set to air in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Kim Rae Won in “Doctors”:

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