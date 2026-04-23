Ahn Hyo Seop Is Shocked To Discover Chae Won Bin Trespassing In 'Sold Out On You'

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

Previously, as Matthew Lee was leaving the village, he came across a suspicious sports car and ended up facing off against Dam Ye Jin. Citing the village’s rule, Matthew Lee asked Dam Ye Jin to get out of the way as she was blocking the only road to leave the village and he couldn’t go backwards on his cultivator.

However, as an outsider, Dam Ye Jin couldn’t understand Matthew Lee’s perspective, leaving the two at a standstill, especially since Dam Ye Jin had to visit the village to meet the cultivator of the white flower nuri mushroom.

In the upcoming episode, the love-hate relationship between Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin will begin to develop as Matthew Lee receives a surprise visit from Dam Ye Jin. The new stills show Mathew Lee glaring at Dam Ye Jin, who is trying to climb over the fence to his house. With what seems to be the arrival of the police, viewers are curious to see how their encounters in the second episode will unfold.

“Sold Out on You” will air its 2nd episode on April 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:

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