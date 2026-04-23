Lee Jin Woo And Choi Woo Jin Go Head-To-Head In Soccer Match Amid Rivalry Over Choi Gyu Ri In “Cabbage Your Life”

Lee Jin Woo and Choi Woo Jin are trying their best to impress Choi Gyu Ri in “Cabbage Your Life”!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to return to Seoul.

Spoilers

Previously, Sung Tae Hoon’s eldest son Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo) and Im Joo Hyung’s (Lee Seo Hwan) only daughter Im Bo Mi (Choi Gyu Ri) continued to meet in secret despite the conflict between their parents. Drawn strongly to one another, the two confirmed their mutual feelings with a surprise kiss.

Newly released stills show Sung Ji Cheon, Im Bo Mi, and Park Soon Kyung (Choi Woo Jin) gathered together. Park Soon Kyung has been actively trying to get closer to Im Bo Mi, frequently visiting the hair salon and café run by her mother Nam Hye Sun (Nam Kwon Ah), in hopes of running into her.

In the next stills, Sung Ji Cheon and Park Soon Kyung face off in a pride-fueled soccer match. Unlike Park Soon Kyung—who is skilled enough to teach children how to play—Sung Ji Cheon may lack athletic ability, but refuses to back down as he keeps his rival in check. The contrast between Sung Ji Cheon’s jealousy-fueled determination and Park Soon Kyung’s relaxed confidence adds an entertaining edge to their rivalry over Im Bo Mi. Will Sung Ji Cheon be able to show his charm—not only in front of his younger brothers Sung Ji Sang (Seo Yoon Hyuk) and Sung Ji Gu (Yang Woo Hyuk), but also to Im Bo Mi—and what will the outcome of the match be?

Meanwhile, Im Bo Mi begins to feel disappointed by Sung Ji Cheon’s changed attitude after their kiss. As tensions between Sung Tae Hoon and Im Joo Hyung escalate, the deepening emotions between Sung Ji Cheon and Im Bo Mi signal a new turning point in their relationship.

The next episode of “Cabbage Your Life” will air on April 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)