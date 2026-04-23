Watch: Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun Engage In An All-Out Flower Duel In New Drama “My Royal Nemesis” Teaser

Upcoming SBS drama “My Royal Nemesis” has released a new teaser!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The newly released teaser begins with a heart-fluttering scene of Se Gye pulling Seo Ri, who is standing in the middle of the road, into his arms. He pulls her out of the street and begins scolding her, accusing her of acting recklessly.

Mistaking Se Gye for a degenerate, Seo Ri slaps him and shouts, “You scoundrel! How dare you speak such filth with that dirty mouth!” She continues berating him, raising her voice as she calls out his disrespectful behavior. The argument quickly escalates, with both sides exchanging harsh insults.

Proving his reputation as a “monster created by capitalism,” Se Gye opens his wallet and asks, “How much do you want?” assuming Seo Ri is a scammer. His attempt to resolve the situation with money only infuriates Seo Ri further. She grabs a palm leaf from a passing flower delivery truck and begins lashing him with it. He eventually grabs a bouquet of flowers from the truck and fights back, leading to an all-out flower duel in the middle of the street.

Watch the teaser below!

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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