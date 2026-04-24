Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun Talk About Their Characters And On-Screen Chemistry In Upcoming Drama “My Royal Nemesis”

The main cast of the upcoming SBS drama “My Royal Nemesis” recently participated in a photo shoot with ELLE Korea!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun plays Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

In the interview following the shoot, Lim Ji Yeon described her character Shin Seo Ri as a character in whom “a Joseon-era villainess and a modern woman co-exist in one body,” adding, “Rather than separating the two, I approached it as a single character undergoing transformation.” She continued, “As love enters her life, the character becomes much more three-dimensional.”

Heo Nam Jun described his character Cha Se Gye as “someone who acts based on calculation rather than emotion,” adding, “He judges all relationships based on profit and survival.” Regarding his relationship with Shin Seo Ri, he explained, “She feels unfamiliar because she approaches Se Gye without calculation, and that unfamiliarity ultimately makes him open his heart.”

The two actors also showed deep trust in their on-screen chemistry. Lim Ji Yeon shared, “We discussed the script a lot and built each scene together,” citing an emotional scene filmed in Jeju Island as particularly memorable. Heo Nam Jun likewise said, “I relied on her in every moment,” highlighting the collaborative atmosphere on set where they could naturally exchange ideas.

When asked to describe their characters’ relationship, the two offered different metaphors. Lim Ji Yeon compared it to “iced coffee and ice cream, where cold things come together to create a deeper flavor.” Heo Nam Jun described it as “a burgundy-like red,” saying it is “an intense combination that becomes softer the more it blends together.”

Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the May issue of ELLE Korea, and “My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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