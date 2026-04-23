Watch: Jin Young And Otani Ryohei Cross Paths In New Film 'Mr Shota’s Last Business Trip' Teaser

Actor Jin Young will greet audiences next month with the new film “Mr Shota’s Last Business Trip”!

On April 23, Jin Young’s agency Management Run stated, “Jin Young, who marks his 15th debut anniversary this year, is returning to the big screen through the film ‘Mr Shota’s Last Business Trip.’ Having finished filming while traveling between Korea and Japan, Jin Young plans to deliver a warm and resonant message to the audience through this film, which centers on the theme of ‘travel.’ Please show lots of interest.”

“Mr Shota’s Last Business Trip” tells the story of two men—Shota and Dae Sung—whose lives unfold across Korea and Japan after they accidentally swap their respective resignation letter and love letter.

Working alongside Japanese actor Otani Ryohei for the first time, Jin Young plays the role of Dae Sung, a character who learns about life while navigating a breakup during his travels, portraying the relatable realities of youth. The film marks his return to the big screen for the first time in 14 months after his last film “You Are the Apple of My Eye,” which was released in February 2025.

Watch a teaser for the film below:

“Mr Shota’s Last Business Trip” is slated to hit theaters on May 27.

Until then, watch “You Are the Apple of My Eye” with subtitles below:

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