Boyfriend Confirmed To Release 15th Debut Anniversary Album

Boyfriend will be celebrating their 15th debut anniversary!

On April 23, Boyfriend confirmed that they will release their 6th mini album “Boyager 6” on May 26.

The upcoming album is a gift to Best Friend (Boyfriend’s fan club), who waited for Boyfriend for a long time, and will showcase the members’ youthful yet more mature vibes.

The newly released poster also showcases the backs of the six Boyfriend members who are all headed toward the same direction, raising anticipation for the members’ return as a group.

Boyfriend initially made their debut in 2011 with the single “Boyfriend,” and the group reunited for their 10th anniversary single in 2021.

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