CRAVITY’s Woobin To Have Limited Participation In Upcoming Album Promotions Due To Musical Commitments

CRAVITY’s Woobin will be sitting out parts of the group’s upcoming album promotions due to prior commitments to his currently ongoing musical.

On April 23, CRAVITY’s agency STARSHIP Entertainment announced that Woobin will not be able to participate in some content related to the group’s upcoming album due to his role as Romeo in the musical “Romeo & Juliette.” Additionally, he will also be unable to take part in certain promotional activities due to overlapping schedules.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment. We would like to sincerely thank all the fans who continuously send their unwavering love and support to CRAVITY.

We would like to provide information regarding member Woobin’s participation in activities for CRAVITY’s 8th EP ‘ReDeFINE,’ scheduled for release on April 29. Woobin is currently continuing his performances as ‘Romeo’ in the musical ‘Romeo & Juliette.’ Due to preparations and the performance schedule for the musical, we held thorough discussions with the production team, and in consideration of maintaining the quality of the stage, Woobin was unable to participate in some of the content related to this album. Additionally, due to previously confirmed musical schedules, we ask for your understanding that he may not be able to participate in certain album promotion activities. Details regarding his participation will be announced at a later date depending on the schedule. We will continue to fully support Woobin so that he can show his best in both CRAVITY’s album activities and his musical performances. We kindly ask for your warm support and encouragement for all nine members of CRAVITY. Thank you. Sincerely,

STARSHIP Entertainment.

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