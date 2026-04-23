Billlie's Agency To Take Legal Action To Protect Members Against Violation Of Their Rights

Mystic Story has announced that it will be taking legal action to protect the members of Billlie.

On April 23, Mystic Story released an official statement announcing its plans to take legal action against “ongoing acts that seriously infringe upon [Billlie’s] fundamental rights, including, but not limited to, sexual harassment, malicious defamation, the spread of false information, and personal attacks through the artist’s personal social media accounts.”

The agency’s full English statement is as follows: