Billlie's Agency To Take Legal Action To Protect Members Against Violation Of Their Rights
Mystic Story has announced that it will be taking legal action to protect the members of Billlie.
On April 23, Mystic Story released an official statement announcing its plans to take legal action against “ongoing acts that seriously infringe upon [Billlie’s] fundamental rights, including, but not limited to, sexual harassment, malicious defamation, the spread of false information, and personal attacks through the artist’s personal social media accounts.”
The agency’s full English statement is as follows:
Hello, this is Mystic Story.
First, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans who have shown unwavering love and support for our artist, Billlie.
We have recently confirmed ongoing acts that seriously infringe upon the artist’s fundamental rights, including, but not limited to, sexual harassment, malicious defamation, the spread of false information, and personal attacks through the artist’s personal social media accounts.
While the artist has previously shown patience in order to maintain communication with fans, the continued recurrence of such conduct has now exceeded acceptable boundaries. This is causing significant mental distress and serious disruption to the artist’s daily life. To protect our artist, we hereby announce that we will be pursuing strong legal action as follows:
Scope of Legal Action
Sending Direct Messages (DMs) containing harmful content to the artist’s personal accounts.
Sexual harassment, insults, or mockery in comments on posts.
The creation and distribution of any malicious or defamatory content.
Legal Response Policy
Mystic Story will take all possible legal measures, including filing criminal complaints, against the aforementioned acts.
We will strictly maintain a zero-tolerance policy, with no settlements or leniency under any circumstances.
We have already secured evidence through continuous internal monitoring and valuable reports from fans. We will continue to collect evidence and hold the perpetrators accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
We remain fully committed to providing the artist with a safe, healthy, and stable environment and shall take every possible measure to eradicate criminal acts that infringe upon the artist’s rights. Should any fans obtain evidence of such activities, we kindly request your active cooperation in reporting and submitting the relevant materials to us.
Thank you.