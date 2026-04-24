'Sold Out On You' Ratings Hold Steady For 2nd Episode + 'Cabbage Your Life' Hits All-Time Low

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” appears to be off to a stable start!

On April 23, viewership ratings for the new romantic comedy starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin held steady for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Sold Out on You” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent, the same figure achieved by its premiere the night before.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Cabbage Your Life” dipped to an all-time low of 1.5 percent for its fifth episode.

Watch Ahn Hyo Seop in his film “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And check out Chae Won Bin’s film “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

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