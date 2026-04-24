Byeon Woo Seok And IU Share A Tender Moment In The Hospital On 'Perfect Crown'

Byeon Woo Seok and IU will wind up in the hospital on the next episode of MBC’s “Perfect Crown.”

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Perfect Crown,” Seong Hui Ju was taking the young king for a drive when she realized that her brakes weren’t working. As she struggled desperately to bring her speeding car to a halt, Grand Prince Ian saved the day by using his own car to block her path.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian share a tender moment after being admitted to the hospital together. As she gazes at Ian, who appears to have injured his shoulder, Seong Hui Ju looks both upset and apologetic.

When Seong Hui Ju starts nagging him out of concern, Ian comforts her with a warm, affectionate touch.

According to the drama’s production team, Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian will become even more devoted to one another after this life-threatening car accident. Additionally, Ian has had to say goodbye to so many of his loved ones in the past, he will become extremely sensitive regarding Seong Hui Ju’s safety and become even more proactive in his attempts to protect her from the dangers of the world.

The next episode of “Perfect Crown” will air on April 24 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below!

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