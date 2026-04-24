BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' Becomes Their 11th Group MV To Hit 800 Million Views

BLACKPINK has just hit the 800 million mark with another music video!

On April 24 at approximately 10:44 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for their 2022 hit “Shut Down” surpassed 800 million views on YouTube.

“Shut Down” is BLACKPINK’s 11th full-group music video to reach the milestone, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “How You Like That,” “WHISTLE,” “Ice Cream,” “Playing With Fire,” “Pink Venom,” and “Lovesick Girls.”

BLACKPINK originally released the music video for “Shut Down” on September 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over three years, seven months, and six days to hit 800 million views.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Shut Down” again below: