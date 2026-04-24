Watch: Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun Go From Hate To Love In 'My Royal Nemesis' Teaser

SBS has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis”!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The newly released teaser begins with glimpses of the tragic past of Joseon villainess Kang Dan Shim (also played by Lim Ji Yeon), whose life ends with her being sentenced to death.

The teaser then flashes forward to present day, where Cha Se Gye boldly asks, “What’s wrong with being infamous?” Unfazed by his bad reputation, Cha Se Gye calmly uses an umbrella to defend himself from being egged by an angry crowd of protestors.

Sparks immediately fly between these two “villains,” who wind up attacking each other with flowers when they meet for the first time. As the two repeatedly get into physical altercations, a voice-over hints at the fiery romance to come between them: “You’re the first woman to treat me so disrespectfully. It’s refreshing. It’s thrilling.”

Initially, Cha Se Gye refuses to acknowledge his growing feelings for Shin Seo Ri, dismissively insisting, “Me? Pay attention to a woman like that?” However, the relationship between them takes an unexpected turn when he tells her, “It turns out that I need you. Desperately.”

Finally, Cha Se Gye’s distant cousin Choi Moon Do (Jang Seung Jo) enters the picture as he ominously remarks, “That’s an interesting combination. Let’s try turning that woman into a wild card.”

Check out the full teaser below!

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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