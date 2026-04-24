Boom And His Wife Welcome Second Child

Boom And His Wife Welcome Second Child

Celeb
Apr 24, 2026
by E Cha

Boom and his wife have welcomed their second child!

On April 24, Boom’s agency TN Entertainment announced, “Today at 9:38 a.m., Boom and his wife welcomed a healthy baby girl weighing 2.74 kilograms [approximately 6 pounds].”

“Both the mother and child are in good health,” continued the agency. “We ask that you cheer on Boom and his wife, who have welcomed a new member of their family.”

Boom married his non-celebrity wife, who is seven years his junior, in July 2022. The couple welcomed their first daughter in March 2024.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Source (1)

Boom

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