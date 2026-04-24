'Yumi's Cells 3' Reveals Adorable Glimpse Of Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won's Real-Life Chemistry Behind The Scenes

tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3” has shared a cute glimpse behind the scenes of filming!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. In Season 3, Kim Jae Won plays Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

Although their characters get off on the wrong foot in “Yumi’s Cells 3,” newly released behind-the-scenes photos reveal that Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won’s real-life dynamic is far from antagonistic.

In one photo, Kim Jae Won thoughtfully shields Kim Go Eun from the sun with his hand; in another, they playfully joke around while talking to the director between takes. The two co-stars can also be seen posing for photos together when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Yet another photo captures the memorable moment when Yumi and Soon Rok brushed hands at the Busan train station, which made not only Yumi’s but also viewers’ hearts flutter.

Check out all the new behind-the-scenes photos of Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won, Jeon Seok Ho, and Choi Daniel below!

The “Yumi’s Cells 3” production team teased, “In Episodes 5 and 6, as Ju Ho aggressively pursues Yumi, Soon Rok will also begin to change. Please look forward to seeing what kind of variable Ju Ho will introduce into the relationship between Yumi, who has feelings for Soon Rok, and Soon Rok, who has started to change because of Yumi.”

The fifth episode of “Yumi’s Cells 3” will be released on April 27 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, you can watch the first four episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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