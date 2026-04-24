TWICE Sets Attendance Record For K-Pop Girl Groups With North American Tour

TWICE has made K-pop history with the North American leg of their ongoing “THIS IS FOR” world tour!

On April 18, TWICE successfully wrapped up their “THIS IS FOR” tour of North America, which included 35 shows in 20 different cities across the continent. Although the group was originally scheduled to perform just 22 shows in North America, a significant number of shows were added due to demand.

Over the course of their tour, TWICE drew approximately 550,000 concertgoers in North America, setting a new record for the highest North American attendance ever achieved by a K-pop girl group.

After breaking records in North America, TWICE will next be making history in Japan, where they will become the first foreign artist ever to hold a concert of their own at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. The group will be performing three shows at the Japan National Stadium starting on April 25.

Congratulations to TWICE on their historic achievements!

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