CLOSE YOUR EYES' Ma Jingxiang To Sit Out Today's Comeback Promotions Due To Health

CLOSE YOUR EYES’ Ma Jingxiang will not be joining the group for today’s comeback promotions due to his health.

On April 24, UNCORE announced that Ma Jingxiang had gone to the emergency room yesterday after complaining of a headache. According to the agency, an in-depth examination at the emergency room had not indicated any particular abnormalities, but they planned to have Ma Jingxiang undergo additional tests today in order to determine the exact cause of his symptoms.

As a result, Ma Jingxiang will be sitting out both today’s live broadcast of “Music Bank” and the fan signing event scheduled for later today.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is UNCORE. First, we would like to sincerely thank the CLOSER [CLOSE YOUR EYES’ fans] who love and care for CLOSE YOUR EYES. Yesterday afternoon, member Ma Xingjiang complained of headache symptoms, and so he visited the hospital, where he received medical treatment and was prescribed medication. After wrapping up his schedule for the day, he underwent an in-depth examination at the emergency room. Although the examination results did not indicate any particular abnormalities, he is scheduled to undergo additional examinations today in order to determine the exact cause of his symptoms. Therefore, considering our artist’s health our top priority, we regret to inform you that he will inevitably be unable to participate in the KBS2 “Music Bank” live broadcast and fan signing event scheduled for today.

We deeply apologize for giving fans cause for concern with this sudden news, and we will do our utmost to help our artist make a speedy recovery. We plan to flexibly manage our artist’s future schedule while considering the state of his health our top priority.

Thank you.

Get well soon, Ma Jingxiang!