Kim Hyang Gi Panics As Cha Hak Yeon Nearly Discovers Her BL Novel In “Absolute Value Of Romance”

Kim Hyang Gi finds herself on the verge of being exposed just as she rises to fame in “Absolute Value of Romance”!

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

Spoilers

Newly released stills from Episodes 5 and 6 hint at an even more turbulent school life for Eui Ju. After skyrocketing overnight from an unknown “flop writer” to a hit author, her moment of triumph is short-lived—she soon finds herself desperately pleading as she’s on the verge of having her novel discovered by Wu Su (Cha Hak Yeon). Wu Su’s shocked expression as he stares at the laptop contrasts with Eui Ju’s dazed reaction.

The characters within Eui Ju’s imagination—featured in her novel “We Were Friends”—also stand out with their bold visuals. Completely different from their real-life teacher counterparts, the fictional versions of Wu Su, Gi Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck), and Dong Ju (Kim Dong Gyu) exude an intense aura, showcasing a fiery “love-hate” dynamic. Their over-the-top lines and daring scenarios—brought to life whenever emotions spiral—will be combined with Eui Ju’s unpredictable imagination to inject even more excitement into the story.

Adding to the fun, Eui Ju stumbles upon an unexpected fangirl companion during a girls’ night with her friends, leading to a lively and playful episode where she fully embraces her fangirl instincts.

Meanwhile, even among the usually cheerful teachers, subtle tension begins to emerge. Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun) is spotted looking troubled over something related to Wu Su, hinting that cracks may be forming beneath the surface and raising anticipation for what lies ahead.

Episodes 5 and 6 of “Absolute Value of Romance” will air on April 24 at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moments of 18” on Viki:

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Also watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

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