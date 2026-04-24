IU And Byeon Woo Seok Have Their First Lovers' Quarrel In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has unveiled new stills featuring a tense standoff between IU and Byeon Woo Seok!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

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After agreeing to pursue a contract marriage, Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian boasted fantastic chemistry as a surprisingly well-matched pair. Using their convincing “lovers” act as a shield to deflect the attention of their opponents, they not only managed to sway public opinion in their favor but also deepened the genuine care and thoughts they held for each other—beyond mere acting—adding to the excitement.

As the time they spend together grows longer, the walls between Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian are gradually breaking down, and naturally, clashes of opinion are expected to occur.

In the newly released photos, the sweet, romantic atmosphere that once existed between the two is nowhere to be found; instead, cold air lingers as they sit facing each other, staring with rigid facial expressions that heighten the tension.

The situation appears even more serious as Seong Hui Ju is seen aiming an arrow at Grand Prince Ian.

With Grand Prince Ian appearing to urgently restrain her impulsive actions, and Seong Hui Ju staring back at him with an unwavering gaze despite the situation, curiosity is piqued as to why these two, who were once so lovey-dovey, have reached such a confrontational and sharp-edged point.

The next episode of “Perfect Crown” airs on April 24 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch IU in “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo”:

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Also check out Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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