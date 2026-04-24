Pyo Ye Jin, Shin Hyun Soo, And More Make Special Appearances In “Filing For Love'

“Filing for Love” has unveiled its star-studded special cameo lineup!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric chief of the audit office who harbors a secret.

A powerful lineup of special appearances—including Lee Jung Eun, Park Ha Sun, Pyo Ye Jin, Shin Hyun Soo, and Kim Jong Tae—will add depth and excitement to each episode.

Lee Jung Eun and Park Ha Sun take on roles at the center of unexpected incidents.

Pyo Ye Jin and Shin Hyun Soo play a married couple within Haemu Group—Assistant Manager Yeon So Young and Assistant Manager Kwon Hyun Woo—depicting stories that unfold as they share both their workplace and daily lives.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong Tae appears as executive Kim Han Soo of Haemu Group, further enriching the narrative.

Together, these seasoned actors are expected to bring nuance and relatability to the bittersweet stories behind the “scandals” that shake the company.

Director Lee Soo Hyun shared, “Each episode carries significant weight, so we put a lot of effort into casting for special appearances. The actors delivered their roles perfectly in the right moments, which helped us greatly. I believe viewers will find each episode enjoyable.” He added, “Please look forward to the standout performances by the actors appearing in each episode.”

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Pyo Ye Jin in “Taxi Driver 3” below:

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