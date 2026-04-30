Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki In April 2026

It’s April—flowers are in full bloom, and spring is in the air! Just like the vibrant season, a variety of K-dramas kept us entertained all month long. Here’s a recap of the top five K-dramas that received the most love on Viki in April.

In no particular order.

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won), an editorial PD at Julie Publishing.

Watch “Yumi’s Cells 3”:

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“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Watch “Phantom Lawyer”:

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“Climax” follows the story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), a man with boundless desires and sharp judgment who dives into a power-driven cartel in order to rise to the top of South Korea’s power ladder.

Binge-watch “Climax” below:

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“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Watch “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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“The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Watch “The Practical Guide to Love”:

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