Baek Seo Ra And An Woo Yeon Walk Down The Aisle With Contrasting Emotions In “Doctor Shin”

“Doctor Shin” has unveiled new stills teasing a wedding scene!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Shin Joo Shin (Jung E Chan) proposed to Geum Ba Ra (Joo Se Bin), while Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon) proposed to Momo (Baek Seo Ra), whose brain has been replaced with Kim Jin Joo’s (Cheon Young Min).

However, in the new stills for the upcoming episode, Momo and Ha Yong Joong’s wedding scene is marked by starkly contrasting emotions. As Momo (with Kim Jin Joo’s brain) walks down the aisle arm-in-arm with Ha Yong Joong, she beams with confidence and triumph, as if reveling in the success of her revenge against Geum Ba Ra. In contrast, Ha Yong Joong maintains an unreadable smile. However, his expression soon shifts to one of shock, raising questions about what exactly triggered his reaction.

The production team commented, “The marriage between Momo and Ha Yong Joong will serve as a major turning point that brings a storm to the latter half of ‘Doctor Shin.’ Please look forward to Episode 13, where the four-way romance between Shin Joo Shin and Geum Ba Ra, and Momo and Ha Yong Joong, faces growing tension and uncertainty.”

Episode 13 of “Doctor Shin” will air on April 25 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch An Woo Yeon in “IDOL I”:

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