Esom And Jeon Seok Ho Lead Missing Children Investigation In Yoo Yeon Seok’s Absence In “Phantom Lawyer”

The “Shin I Rang squad” is stepping in for Yoo Yeon Seok’s absence in “Phantom Lawyer”!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

Newly released stills show Han Na Hyun (Esom) and Yoon Bong Soo (Jeon Seok Ho) deeply focused on a case briefing without Shin I Rang.

They are soon joined by Father Matteo (Jung Seung Gil) and Officer Kim (Yang Joon), who was previously injured while trying to uncover Detective Jo Chi Young’s (Lee Sang Woon) identity, as the group conducts a secret search at a campsite.

The case they are investigating involves a series of child disappearances. Despite Shin I Rang’s absence, Officer Kim rushes in even after returning his day off, while Father Matteo declares, “Nothing is impossible in the Lord,” fueling the team’s determination. Yoon Bong Soo also stands out as he takes the lead more seriously than usual. Drawing on his wide range of knowledge gained from years of minor acting roles, he analyzes that “plants grow differently where bodies are buried,” and even uses a metal detector app—showing his determination not to miss a single clue.

The team is combing through every corner of the campsite in search of the “forgotten traces” of Yoon Si Ho (Park Da On), a young victim who died unjustly. With the arrested Jo Chi Young exercising his right to remain silent and hiding the truth until the end, curiosity builds over what really happened—and whether the Shin I Rang squad will be able to uncover the missing clue.

Episode 13 of “Phantom Lawyer” airs on April 24 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the latest episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” here:

(Available FOR FREE in Southeast Asia for a limited time only!)

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