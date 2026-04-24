Joo Se Bin Is Shaken As Baek Seo Ra’s Performance Reminds Her Of Someone In “Doctor Shin”

With just four episodes left until the finale, “Doctor Shin” has unveiled new stills of Baek Seo Ra and Joo Se Bin in a tense face-off!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Shin Joo Shin (Jung E Chan) proposed to Geum Ba Ra (Joo Se Bin), while Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon) proposed to Momo (Baek Seo Ra), whose brain has been replaced with Kim Jin Joo’s (Cheon Young Min).

In Episode 13, Momo and Geum Ba Ra face off through an intense karaoke performance.

In the newly released stills, Momo suddenly grabs the spotlight, breaking into an energetic performance filled with singing and dancing. Meanwhile, Geum Ba Ra—watching from the sidelines—stiffens as if she’s reminded of someone.

The two characters display strikingly contrasting emotional beats in this scene. Momo moves fluidly between Kim Jin Joo’s desire-driven persona and a playful, almost cheeky performance, while Geum Ba Ra’s inner turmoil is conveyed through her restrained yet visibly shaken expression.

The production team shared, “A key point of Episode 13 will be how far Momo—now embodying Kim Jin Joo—will go in her revenge as she approaches her wedding with Ha Yong Joong. The four-way romance will deliver some of the most intense and gripping tension yet.”

Episode 13 of “Doctor Shin” will air on April 25 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Joo Se Bin “True Beauty” below:

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