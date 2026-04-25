'Perfect Crown' Earns Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” continues its upward trend!

On April 24, the romance drama starring IU and Byeon Woo Seok achieved its highest ratings to date for a Friday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Saturdays). According to Nielsen Korea, “Perfect Crown” was the most-watched program of any kind to air on Friday, when it scored an average nationwide rating of 10.6 percent.

“Perfect Crown” also remained the most-watched show of Friday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it earned an average rating of 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” rose to an average nationwide rating of 6.5 percent as it kicked off the final two weeks of its run.

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

(Available FOR FREE in Southeast Asia for a limited time only!)

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