Shin Hae Sun Turns Gong Myoung's Life Upside Down As Soon As They Meet In 'Filing For Love'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has shared a new glimpse of Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung’s unforgettable first encounter!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the moment when Joo In Ah, who has just joined Haemu Group and has the entire company talking about her arrival, meets Noh Ki Jun for the very first time.

The news that the notorious Joo In Ah is joining Haemu Group sets off alarms across the company, with employees in every department waiting to find out which team she will be assigned to. Unfazed by the eyes watching her, Joo In Ah exudes an intimidating aura as she nonchalantly keeps her gaze fixed on the tablet in her hand.

As befits the ace of the audit department, Noh Ki Jun looks confident and dignified as he greets Joo In Ah with a handshake and a smile.

However, his composure is short-lived: before long, Noh Ki Jun is unable to hide his shock and bewilderment as he faces an unexpected career crisis. As soon as Joo In Ah arrives at the company, she orders that Noh Ki Jun be assigned to the lowest-ranking team on the audit department’s hierarchical ladder, marking an instant demotion for the once high-flying auditor.

A final photo shows Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun facing an unexpected incident on their way home from work. Joo In Ah’s sharp gaze and Noh Ki Jun’s wide eyes as they stare at something in the distance pique curiosity as to what could have elicited such a reaction from the duo.

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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