IU And Byeon Woo Seok Surprise Everyone At The Royal Ball In 'Perfect Crown'

IU and Byeon Woo Seok will cause a stir on the next episode of MBC’s “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

Previously on “Perfect Crown,” Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian disagreed on whether to proceed with their contract marriage. However, they ultimately came to understand each other’s choices and wound up reconciling.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode offer a glimpse of the highly-anticipated waltz scene, which was featured prominently in the show’s main poster and trailer. Looking like a couple straight out of a fairy tale, Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian make a grand entrance at the ball that constitutes the second part of the exclusive inner court banquet. Seong Hui Ju arrives wearing an elegant chiffon dress, while Ian has donned a formal uniform for the occasion.

Not only does the couple catch everyone’s eye while waltzing at the ball, but they have also prepared a surprise event that will mark the climax of their contract marriage plan.

Both Queen Mother Yoon Irang (Gong Seung Yeon)’s and Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun)’s expressions harden as they watch the couple, with Yoon Irang appearing shocked at the sight unfolding before her eyes.

As both of them have openly opposed Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian’s marriage, it remains to be seen how they will respond to what the couple has planned.

The next episode of “Perfect Crown” will air on April 25 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below!

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