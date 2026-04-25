An Woo Yeon And Joo Se Bin Cross Paths Again After Their Breakup In 'Doctor Shin'

TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” has shared a sneak peek of An Woo Yeon and Joo Se Bin running into each other after their breakup!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller about a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Doctor Shin,” Geum Ba Ra (Joo Se Bin) ultimately chose to break things off with Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon). After they impulsively spent the night together, Ha Yong Joong wound up telling Geum Ba Ra he needed some time, leading Geum Ba Ra to end things by saying, “Let’s just pretend we never met in the first place.”

However, in the upcoming episode of the drama, the couple faces a new turning point in their relationship. Newly released stills from the episode capture the emotional reunion between Ha Yong Joong and Geum Ba Ra, who has returned to the cafe in front of Ha Yong Joong’s house where she often used to spend time with him.

While passing by the cafe, Ha Yong Joong happens to catch sight of Geum Ba Ra, who is sitting by the window lost in thought, her face betraying a complicated mix of emotions. The moment their eyes meet, Geum Ba Ra is shocked, as she hadn’t expected to see him again. Meanwhile, Ha Yong Joong winds up experiencing all sorts of emotions—surprise, relief, regret, and anticipation—all at once.

When they come face to face once again, Geum Ba Ra seems to be on the verge of tears, suggesting that she hasn’t been able to get over him yet. The palpable tension between them raises the question of what sort of repercussions this unexpected reunion might trigger.

The “Doctor Shin” production team teased, “A storm of emotions that remain unsevered and still linger between Ha Yong Joong and Geum Ba Ra will come swirling back once again. Please tune in to Episode 13 to catch the thrilling reunion between Ha Yong Joong, who is about to get married to Momo, and Geum Ba Ra, who has accepted Shin Joo Shin’s proposal.”

To find out how this unexpected encounter plays out, catch the next episode of “Doctor Shin” on April 25 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch An Woo Yeon in “Kokdu: Season of Deity” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)