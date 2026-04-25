Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, Kim Jae Wook, And More Share Reasons To Tune In To Tonight's 'Filing For Love' Premiere

The stars of tvN’s “Filing for Love” have shared their thoughts on the upcoming drama!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

With the drama’s first episode airing tonight, the starring cast has teased what viewers can look forward to ahead of tonight’s premiere.

Shin Hae Sun remarked, “I think you’ll be able to find a new and refreshing kind of fun in the subject matter of ‘workplace misconduct audits,’ which may feel a bit unfamiliar. In Episodes 1 and 2 in particular, please keep an eye on how this unique premise plays out, along with how characters with different agendas clash and become entangled within the confines of the audit department.”

She added, “I hope that ‘Filing for Love’ can become a small joy amidst your happy moments.”

Meanwhile, Gong Myoung confidently declared, “From the very first episode, the chemistry between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun will be fun to watch.”

He went on to share, “In order to effectively portray Noh Ki Jun’s vibe, I paid attention to things like his clothing style, manner of speech, and facial expressions while preparing for the role. If you follow along while watching Noh Ki Jun’s eyes, you’ll be able to enjoy the drama.”

Kim Jae Wook will be playing the role of chaebol heir Jeon Jae Yeol, who is the vice chairman of Haemu Group. In terms of viewers can look forward to, the actor commented, “A wide variety of incidents unfold in every episode. I thought they were extremely realistic, and because incidents that could happen anywhere are depicted in a realistic way, it’s very easy to become immersed in the drama.”

“Seeing the two leads grow closer as they chaotically go about their work is especially charming,” he continued. “As this is a trendy drama, the plot is fast-paced. Seeing what kind of work Audit Team 3 does will be entertaining, so please look forward to it.”

Finally, Hong Hwa Yeon will play the role of Jeon Jae Yeol’s secretary Park Ah Jeong. “In addition to Joo In Ah’s cat-like charm and Noh Ki Jun’s puppy-like charm, I think it’d be fun to watch the drama while pondering what kind of images Jeon Jae Yeol and Park Ah Jeong bring to mind,” said the actress.

Hong Hwa Yeon added, “I thought a lot about how to portray the various sides of Park Ah Jeong, who is aloof but also lovable at the same time. Because she’s a character with a glamorous image, I also paid careful attention to her appearance while consulting various references, so I hope you’ll look kindly on [my performance].”

“Filing for Love” premieres on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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