Oh Jung Se Strikes A Nerve During Childish Fight With Koo Kyo Hwan In 'We Are All Trying Here'

Get ready for another petty squabble between Koo Kyo Hwan and Oh Jung Se on “We Are All Trying Here”!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “We Are All Trying Here,” Hwang Dong Man and Park Kyung Se got into a silly fight at the opening of a new kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) restaurant. Hwang Dong Man, who usually had no problem eating spicy food, suddenly declared that he didn’t like spicy food. Annoyed that Hwang Dong Man was making a fuss about not wanting to eat kimchi jjigae at a kimchi jjigae restaurant, Park Kyung Se childishly prevented Hwang Dong Man from getting the dish he wanted by ordering a not-spicy version of kimchi jjigae for him.

Later on in the meal, when Park Kyung Se mentioned having a feeling that his new film was going to flop, Hwang Dong Man’s face lit up as he gleefully warned the other man, “If you keep that up, you’ll end up like me.” The malicious remark got under Park Kyung Se’s skin, adding fuel to the fire of their already hostile relationship.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the two men get back in the ring for another round of petty quarreling at the same kimchi jjigae restaurant. Stressed out by the disastrously bad reviews of his latest film, Park Kyung Se goes for a mountain hike on his own in order to clear his head and move past the flood of hate comments he’s been receiving.

However, just when he thought that he had finally managed to put it all behind him, Park Kyung Se is blindsided by a barrage of gleeful group chat messages from Hwang Dong Man, who takes great joy in the failures of others.

When Park Kyung Se and Hwang Dong Man once again find themselves face to face at the kimchi jjigae restaurant, the tension between them is palpable. But this time, Park Kyung Se will turn the tables with a stinging remark that takes aim at Hwang Dong Man’s pitiful reality.

“The war of nerves depicted by acting geniuses Koo Kyo Hwan and Oh Jung Se at the kimchi jjigae restaurant truly takes the cake,” said the drama’s production team. “The antagonistic relationship between Hwang Dong Man, who finds joy in others’ misfortune, and Park Kyung Se, who is desperately struggling not to become the same kind of person, will deliver laughs while also being relatable. Please look forward to it.”

The third episode of “We Are All Trying Here” will air on April 25 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Oh Jung Se in his recent drama “Climax” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)