Gong Myoung's Ace Instincts Return While Investigating With Shin Hae Sun In 'Filing For Love'

Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung will be teaming up for an investigation on the next episode of tvN’s “Filing for Love”!

“Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Filing for Love,” Joo In Ah turned Noh Ki Jun’s life upside down in the blink of an eye when she returned to Haemu Group as the new head of the audit department. On her first day on the job, Joo In Ah immediately assigned Noh Ki Jun to the lowest rung of the audit department’s hierarchical ladder, marking the start of an antagonistic dynamic between the two leads.

The episode ended on an intriguing cliffhanger, with Joo In Ah dashingly catching Noh Ki Jun in her arms when he was attacked by the unstable Young Hee (Park Ha Sun).

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun head to the company’s parking garage in order to assess the truth behind a second tip-off. Although Noh Ki Jun initially had a hard time accepting that he had been demoted to handling workplace misconduct on Audit Team 3, he instantly undergoes a transformation as his ace instincts kick in and his keen, razor-sharp gaze returns.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 2, which airs today, the previously antagonistic Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun work together in order to uncover the truth behind their ‘second tip-off.’”

They continued, “As the two of them surreptitiously investigate in order to definitively catch [those at fault], please look forward to seeing what kind of intriguing turning point they wind up facing in their relationship.”

The second episode of “Filing for Love” will air on April 26 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first episode of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

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